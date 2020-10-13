Apple announces iPhone 12 Pro with premium design, new pacific blue color, more

After months of rumors, Apple has officially announced the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro measures in at 6.1-inches, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch screen. Read on for everything you need to know.

iPhone 12 Pro details

Apple says the form factors of the larger iPhone 12 Pro devices are “nearly the same” than the smaller iPhone 11 Pro models they replace. The frame of the iPhone 12 Pro is made out of a durable stainless steel material. Four colors pacific blue, graphite, gold, and silver

Ultra wide, Wide, and telephoto lenses on the back. On the iPhone 12 Pro Max, there was even more room for new camera features, Joz says. This means the iPhone 12 Pro Max feature 5x optical zoom, Apple says. The Max sensor is 47% larger, 87% improvement for low light photography, new optical image stabilization system.

Apple ProRAW, a new feature for iPhone 12 Pro that provides iPhone computational photography benefits with the benefits of shooting in RAW.

New video features on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max:

10-bit HDR video recording

Record in Dolby Vision HDR

4K at 60 fps

iPhone 12 Pro also features a LiDAR Scanner on the back. Enables object and room scanning, AR features, and more. The LiDAR Scanner also contributes to low-light auto focus and improving capture time.

iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max for $1099. 128GB starting capacity.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders begin October 16th with availability on October 23rd. iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini pre-orders on November 6th with availability on November 13th.

Apple announced the iPhone 12 Pro alongside other new iPhone 12 models during its “Hi, Speed” event from Apple Park.

Follow along in our Apple Event News Hub for all of the latest news today, including iPhone 12 details and more.

