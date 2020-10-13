Anthony Lynn takes responsibility after ‘MNF’ collapse

The Chargers are developing a nasty habit this season of building large leads, only to squander them in the second half and eventually lose the game. It happened again Monday night, with the offense going from elite to nonexistent, as Drew Brees was able to win the game for the Saints in overtime. When asked about this disturbing trend after the game, head coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged that he needs to take some accountability for the lackluster game-planning.

“It’s frustrating because the guys are putting themselves in position to win these games and we’re just not finishing the games,” Lynn said. “It’s not one thing here or there — I could give you a ton of excuses, but I’m not about excuses. At the end of the day, we’ve just got to get it done, and that’s on me.”

Now, the Chargers could look at the insane amount of injuries they’ve had and downplay these losses, but Lynn is right, at the end of the day, they’ve just got to get it done. And it’s hard to disagree that isn’t on Lynn, who has shown a tendency to get extremely conservative and passive any time the Chargers hold a lead. That style of football lets teams back into games and feels antiquated compared to other offensive minds in the league, who are relentless because they know that no lead is safe.

And while Lynn presumably isn’t going to be shown the door anytime soon, he may found his seat getting a little warmer than expected due to the burden of expectations. After all, Justin Herbert looks like the real deal, and if there is any indication Lynn isn’t allowing him to reach his full potential, he is unlikely to last long in Los Angeles.