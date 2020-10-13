Amber Riley Makes Use of Viral Meme to Debut New Boyfriend

Instagram

Joining the popular ‘how it started vs. how it’s going’ meme, the ‘Glee’ alum reveals that she was the one making the first move by sliding into Desean Black’s DMs.

–

Amber Riley has a new man in her life. However, instead of announcing her new relationship normally, the actress decided to be a little bit creative and use the popular “how it started vs. how it’s going meme” to introduce her boyfriend to the world.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, October 12, the “Glee” alum revealed that she was the one making the first move. Amber sent a message to Desean Black that read, “Hi Desean, how are you,” to which the entrepreneur heartily replied, “Hey beautiful I’m doing great and you???”

It’s clear that their interaction went great because they are now dating. Underneath the “how it’s going” part, Amber shared a photo of her cozying up to her beau, who gently placed a kiss on her forehead. Encouraging other women to make the first move instead of waiting, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wrote in the caption, “Y’all: ‘i DOn’T sLiDE in N***Az dMs’ Me: (surfing emoji).”

<br />

Her encouragement clearly worked because a number of female commenters claimed that they’re going to do the same, while some others congratulated her for finding a new love. “I’m so happy for you @msamberpriley you deserve the best always,” one person said, as one other enthused, “I’m about to skip and frolic through a field of wild flowers in slow motion with a sun dress on for you!!!! Happy for you girl!”

Amber was previously rumored to be dating Justin Bieber‘s bodyguard Kenny Hamilton after they were spotted together in 2015. However, the star was quick to deny the rumors in a red carpet with Bossip. She said at the time, “Kenny is cool, though, you know. … Kenny was helping me to my car. That’s all.”