Amazon, Flipkart sale: 15 things not to miss while buying a TV, AC, fridge and washing machine

Amazon and Flipkart will be hosting their festive sales this week. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale will begin at midnight of October 16 for Prime users and from October 17 for all Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sales will start from 12 noon,October 15. Both the e-commerce platforms will offer a range of products at attractive prices. But if you are planning to buy a large appliance like a TV, fridge or washing machine then it is important to check a few things before buying. Discounts always sound good, but a poor choice can ruin the experience. Here are 15 things not to miss while buying a TV, AC, Fridge and washing machine…