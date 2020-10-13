All About Dale, Clare Crawley’s First Impression Rose Winner

He’s from Brandon, South Dakota but lives in New York City.

During an interview with the Midso Sports Network in June, before filming for The Bachelorette began, Moss opened up about returning to South Dakota after the start of shutdowns related to the coronavirus.

“I live in the heart of Manhattan, so when they say lockdown, the pandemic, it definitely hits home,” Moss said. “This is the most time I’ve spent with my family since I was in high school. I love it.” He added, “I love where I grew up and I couldn’t be more proud of it.”

He is biracial.

In a 2015 interview with The Odyssey Online, Dale opened up about his race and how it impacted his childhood. “My dad is Black and my mom is white so we dealt with a lot of racial tension,” he said. “My mom’s side of the family disowned her for marrying a black man.”

According to that interview, he learned his basketball skills from his mother, who played in high school and college. He said, “I was good and my skills caught the attention of the other families in the neighborhood when I was in middle school, and that’s when the town started to accept my family.

Earlier this month, Clare told People she “wanted a guy who was genuinely there for me.” And considering Dale appears to be an emphatic family man, he just might be that guy.

The Bachelorette airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.