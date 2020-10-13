All about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dream ride

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a beauty inside out. Her life has only seen an upward curve since she became Miss World in 1994. The stunner has a string of successful films attached to her names. Not just professionally, the actress has a great personal life too. She married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and was blessed with Aaradhya Bachchan soon after. Aishwarya is a hands-on mom and loves to spend her time with her daughter. Her career graph has made her capable to invest in luxury too. The actress has the best of the best when it comes to jewellery, cars and properties. However, when it comes to luxurious rides the actress prefers the classic Bentley.

She owns a Bentley CGT which is one of her favourites. The price of the car is a whopping Rs 3.12 crore and the diva has been clicked several times zooming around in it. Well, when you are the best, you deserve the best too.