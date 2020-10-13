Ajay Devgn to play Lord Shiva in Adipurush?



Om Raut’s next Adipurush has become the talk of the town. It’s the most anticipated film today. After watching the stunning visuals in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior expectations of Adipurish had soared high anyways. Then with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan coming on board, expectations went through the sky.



We now hear that Ajay Devgn might also be part of the film. You know what that will do to expectations further. A report in Times Of India suggest that Ajay Devgn will play Lord Shiva in the movie. While nothing has been confirmed, rumours are rife that Om Raut and Ajay Devgn will collaborate again for this project.



Adipurush is the adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. While Prabhas plays Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan will play Ravan in the film. The makers have still not announced the female lead for this one. Everyone is waiting with bated breath to know which actress will bag this biggie.