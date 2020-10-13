Aimmune shareholders accept $2 billion Nestle tender offer By

© . Capsules of Palforzia are shown containing pharmaceutical grade peanut powder, for use in oral immunotherapy among patients with peanut allergies, manufactured by Aimmune Therapeutics
ZURICH () – Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (O:) shareholders have backed Nestle’s (S:) $2 billion offer to gain full ownership of the first U.S.-approved peanut allergy treatment, which has struggled with a slow launch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Including shares it already held, Nestle controlled around 84% of the outstanding shares as of the $34.50 per share offer’s expiration date. “The minimum tender condition to the consummation of the offer set forth in the offer to purchase has been satisfied,” Nestle said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.