AFL news, Jesse Hogan fined for WA COVID breach

Fremantle Dockers star Jess Hogan has been fined $8000 after breaching WA’s quarantine rules upon his return to Perth at the end of the AFL home and away season.

Hogan plead guilty to the biosecurity breach which came just hours after the forward had returned home from the AFL hub in Queensland when he invited a woman to stay the night at his home on day one of his 14-day quarantine period.

His lawyer, Terry Dobson, said Hogan’s breach was “a lapse in judgement” brought on by the fact he “hadn’t been with any females in months”.

Jesse Hogan of the Fremantle Dockers. (Getty) (Getty)

“He fell into a trap because of the attraction to the young lady … it was just a lapse in judgement from a fella who’s fairly youthful,” he said.

Dobson also applied for Hogan to be granted a spent conviction order (which would see no offence recorded against his name), claiming the forward had “problems looming in terms of (his) employment”, with the possibility he “might end up living out his life in his rugby state where he would never be known”.

The application was refused and Dogan was slapped with a $8,000 fine and orders to pay approximately $250 in court costs.

The 25-year-old returned to Perth from Cairns on September 21 under special arrangements made between the Fremantle Dockers and the Western Australian state government and was required to self isolate at home for 14 days.

Players were prohibited from having unapproved visitors over during that period. The police prosecutor said Hogan had text the woman and invited her to visit, asking her not to park on his driveway.

Hogan completed the remainder of his quarantine period in a supervised hotel and was released on October 5.