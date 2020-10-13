AFL news | Essendon Adam Saad trade bids rejected by Carlton

Essendon’s audacious initial requests to Carlton in a potential trade for Adam Saad have been rejected by the Blues.

The Age reported that the Bombers first asked for one of Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay or Sam Walsh, a young trio of stars who are considered untouchable.

The next request was for Carlton’s first draft pick, currently No.8, and Tom De Koning.

The Blues quickly dismissed both options, believing the draft pick alone to be a more than fair price.

Adam Saad. (Getty)

Saad, an elite half-back, has been offered a five-year, $3 million deal by Carlton. The Blues could secure him through the pre-season draft if they can’t seal a trade with Essendon; as they did with Jack Martin as he left Gold Coast last year. However, the Bombers may threaten to re-draft Saad, as their No.6 pick is ahead of Carlton.

Essendon is also facing trade negotiations for Orazio Fantasia with the Adelaide clubs and Joe Daniher with Brisbane.