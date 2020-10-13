Actress Amrita Rao Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Amrita Rao, who started her career alongside Shahid Kapoor in Ishq Vishq, went on to do some good films. She was seen in Main Hoon Na, Vivah and more projects that got her a lot of love and appreciation. Soon she stepped back and got married. The actress tied the knot four years back with RJ Anmol and recently we came across a picture on social media that showed that the actress is pregnant.

One can clearly see Amrita’s baby bump in the click and her husband alongside her. From the looks of it, it seems like the actress is due anytime now. Well, we congratulate the couple for the same!