Abdul-Jabbar praises LeBron’s ‘extraordinary’ legacy

LeBron James brought championship basketball back to Los Angeles, and he earned some high praise from an all-time Lakers legend for his efforts. Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar appeared on “First Take” and spoke about LeBron’s legacy, both on and off the court.

“If [basketball] is his only legacy, it’s extraordinary,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “But he’s done a lot more than that, both on the court and off the court. That’s why I have a lot of respect for him. The way that he’s involved politically and socially, sending all those kids to school. He’s an amazing individual.”

Abdul-Jabbar knows what he is talking about when it comes to having an off-court legacy as strong as your on-court play. He has been a longtime activist, along with having a prolific career as an actor and author following his playing days.