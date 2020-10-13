A survey of 1,000 Gen Z eligible US voters finds that 59% use YouTube as a daily source for election news, 53% for Instagram, and 43% for Facebook (Matthew Choi/Politico)

Matthew Choi / Politico:
A survey of 1,000 Gen Z eligible US voters finds that 59% use YouTube as a daily source for election news, 53% for Instagram, and 43% for Facebook — When Generation Z voters — the newcomers to the political process, whose introduction to American-style democracy comes in this election …
