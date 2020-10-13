90’s Group Allure Slams Mariah Carey For Leaving The Out Of Her Memoir

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Allure, an r&b group from the 90s, has slammed Mariah Carey for leaving them out of her recently released memoir, The Meaning of Mariah.

The group was signed to Mariah’s Crave label back in the day, and while some other acts go a mention — they did not.

“For years we’ve always taken the high road. When it came to our career. Dealt with people having their own opinions about what went down with us and Mariah. Hearing rumors that one of us assaulted her. People saying we were bitter. At the end of the day we have and will always feel strongly about principle. You had a label and we were your first act,” they wrote in the since-deleted post.

