800K BitBay users face 2nd unscheduled outage this year By Cointelegraph

800K BitBay users face 2nd unscheduled outage this year
Estonia-based cryptocurrency exchange BitBay went offline for almost two hours on Monday without explanation.
According to a tweet posted by BitBay on Oct. 12, the exchange went down at approximately 4:28 PM (UTC) today before resuming trading at 6:10 PM. BitBay posted an update before it had resolved the unnamed issue, announcing its plan to launch the platform with “the blocked possibility of transaction processing.” Users had 30 minutes to cancel offers posted on the exchange shortly before it went offline.
