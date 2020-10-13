2021 first-round NFL mock draft

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA Today Sports Images

Miami has reason to be optimistic about the futures of DeVante Parker and Preston Williams at wideout, but more upside the position would also be welcome. Waddle stands below six feet, but he has blazing speed and is off to a great start with 13 catches for 276 yards and three scores in his first two games. He also has a history catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama.