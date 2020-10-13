16-year-old from Newton killed in Sturbridge crash

A 16-year-old boy from Newton is dead after the car he was driving veered off the road, went down an embankment, and hit “several” trees Monday night in Sturbridge, according to state police.

Authorities say the teen, who has not been publicly identified, was driving a 2014 Subaru Forester eastbound on Interstate 84 when, around 10:15 p.m., the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and hit a guardrail. The Subaru then careened across the highway to the left, crossing all three travel lanes, before traveling down the embankment and hitting the trees.

When state police, plus Sturbridge firefighters and EMS, arrived, they found the teen entrapped in the vehicle. He was declared dead; he was the only person in the Subaru.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened.