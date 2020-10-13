12 of the Best Prime Day Deals Under $25

Prime Day is usually a time when we all finally pull the trigger on picking up some of the more expensive things we’ve had our eyes on for a while. However, it’s also a great time to pick up some more affordable items. That’s particularly true when you dip down under $25, where there’s a wealth of sales that are well within impulse-buy territory.

Sure, the discounts might not be as dramatic as seeing a 55-inch TV at a $500 discount, but if you’re discerning, you’ll find lots solid buys that are much cheaper than any other time of the year.

Here’s a look at 12 of the best Prime Day deals for under $25.

This is the smallest Alexa-enabled speaker you can get your hands on, and it’s a no-brainer at $10. Plus, it’s got a handy USB port on board so you can charge your phone. For $5 more, you can bundle it up with a smart plug, too! $10 at Amazon PopSockets are popular not only for how handy they are, but also for all of the sweet designs you can kit them out with. For Prime Day, you can shave almost 30% off of the usual $15 price on a load off different designs ranging from Pokémon to Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more. $11.71 at Amazon Cowboy Bebop is lauded as one of the greatest anime series ever made. Even if you’re not an anime fan, there’s a lot to like here in the drama and compelling characters alone — if you can get past the usual anime quirks. $18 at Amazon Stasher’s reusable storage bags are a great way to look out for the environment while getting a solid way to store your food. Normally, they’re a little on the expensive side to buy a bunch at once, but this Prime Day deal cuts 25% off their usual price. $15 at Amazon This device lets you easily add some smarts to your current garage door opener, allowing you to control the door from your phone or with your voice. This deal knocks 50% off of its price, making it a must-buy if you have a garage. $17 at Amazon Roku is one of the biggest names in the streaming game for a reason, and it’s because the products just work without any fuss. The Roku Express HD makes it easy to get set up and streaming from practically any streaming provider you can think of. $21 at Amazon If you’ve ever wanted to take Alexa on the road with you, the Echo Auto is a must-buy gadget. The Echo Auto can connect to your phone’s Alexa app and respond to you through your car’s speakers through either Bluetooth or an AUX cable. $20 at Amazon The Blink Mini Indoor Camera is an affordable way to add some extra security to your home. You can get alerts when motion is detected, and there’s even a two-way audio feature to speak to people and pets from afar. $24.99 at Amazon You can never start learning about STEM subjects too early, and Amazon’s roundup of STEM toy deals can make it fun. If you have kids who are fascinated by science and technology, these toys are worth checking out at up to 30% off. From $6 at Amazon We’re all spending a lot more time inside these days, which can be killer when it comes to the seasonal blues. This light therapy lamp from TaoTronics can help you at least get a little more light in your life, and it’s in impulse-buy territory at around $22. $22 at Amazon Now is a great time to work on your fitness routine, and you may want to start adding some extra protein to your diet at the same time. Amazon’s 30% off sale on organic protein powers and drinks makes it a little easier to pull the trigger on stocking up on what is otherwise a fairly expensive endeavor. From $12 at Amazon The Echo Dot has always been one of the easiest ways to add some smarts to your home. For $19 a piece, you can easily kit out a couple of rooms with Alexa for the Dot’s usual cost. $19 at Amazon