Our celebrity couples are surely surprising us with some good news amidst these critical times. After Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, its Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge who have some good news to share.



According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are expecting their first child. The couple who got married in 2017 will turn parents for the first time. According to reports, some of their friends have confirmed this news to them, while the couple themselves have yet to make the official announcement.

Recently for Zaheer Khan’s birthday, Sagarika had worn a loose black dress making sure not to flaunt the baby-bump so soon. The couple is currently in UAE for the ongoing IPL series. Here’s wishing the couple a heartiest congratulations for this big news.