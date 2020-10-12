Yung Joc Responds To Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher Amid Meme Drama

Yung Joc has responded after Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher clowned him after a meme was posted to his social media.

“I didn’t make that post that’s been circulating. When it came by my timeline it really stopped me because on one end, it really happened. I’m not disrespecting … I’m not aiming any disrespect at nobody. it was the imagery that caught my eye. With Lil Fizz and Omarion, we know they had a personal friendship, so on one end, that’s like ‘woah’ but to each his own, we all grown, you choose your path,” he said.

In the meme, Fizz was posted up with Omarion’s ex Apryl Jones next to a photo of Fizz and Omarion. The meme also had pics of Moneybagg and Ari next to a photo of him rapper with G Herbo. Ari has a son with G Herbo.

“Now with Bagg and G Herbo, I don’t know if they have a relationship. I don’t know how well they have a relationship. The depiction of the imagery … it was amazing how it made me assume the same type of situation was going on top of it,” he continued. “I didn’t make the post, I just say it. Now, no disrespect intended to them, nobody. To Miss Ari, you can say whatever you want to say but this is me being a grown man letting it be known because, I don’t want no extra smoke with nobody about a post. I didn’t make the post, the post been out there. It’s an old post. I repost it and it’s ‘Oh I’m taking shots.’ I’m not taking shots at nobody.”