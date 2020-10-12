Yung Joc Responds To Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher Amid Meme Drama

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Yung Joc has responded after Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher clowned him after a meme was posted to his social media.

“I didn’t make that post that’s been circulating. When it came by my timeline it really stopped me because on one end, it really happened. I’m not disrespecting … I’m not aiming any disrespect at nobody. it was the imagery that caught my eye. With Lil Fizz and Omarion, we know they had a personal friendship, so on one end, that’s like ‘woah’ but to each his own, we all grown, you choose your path,” he said.

