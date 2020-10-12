Home Business World Bank’s Malpass says G20 may agree to only six-month debt relief...

World Bank’s Malpass says G20 may agree to only six-month debt relief extension By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: World Bank Group President Malpass attends news conference after meeting at Chancellery in Berlin

WASHINGTON () – Some G20 creditor countries are reluctant to broaden and extend another year of coronavirus debt service relief to the world’s poorest countries, so a six-month compromise may emerge this week, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.

Malpass, speaking to reporters as the World Bank’s and International Monetary Fund’s virtual annual meetings get underway, said that G20 debt working groups have not reached agreement on the two institutions’ push for a year-long extension of the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).

“I think there may be compromise language that may be a six month extension (and) that it can be renewed depending on debt sustainability,” Malpass said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©