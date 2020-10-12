Winx loses first foal, former trainer Chris Waller confirms

Connections of retired racehorse Winx have confirmed the super mare has lost her first foal.

Winx was in foal to I Am Invincible, and had been due to give birth this month.

Former trainer Chris Waller confirmed the news in a statement on behalf of the horse’s connections.

“It is with great sadness that the Kepitis, Tighe and Treweeke families wish to inform everyone that unfortunately overnight Winx lost her foal,” the statement said.

“There are so many people involved in the Winx story from owners, staff past and present to her many fans around the world. Our thoughts and attention at the moment are on Winx ensuring that she remains healthy, as anyone in this situation would respect.

Hugh Bowman aboard Winx. (AAP)

“It is a traumatic time for a mother and those involved and Winx is now the centre of our attention following the loss of a beautiful filly this morning.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support and understanding, please respect the connections during this sad time and we will update you as soon as appropriate.”

Winx won an incredible 33 consecutive races during her career, including a world record 25 group one victories.

She is only horse to win Australia’s richest weight-for-age race, the Cox Plate, four times.

Winx retired in April 2019 after winning the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick for the third straight year, with her career prizemoney exceeding $26m. She is only horse to win the Australian Racehorse of the Year award four times, eclipsing the mark of Black Caviar and Sunline, who each won three years in a row.

After much speculation, I Am Invincible was chosen as the first stallion to service Winx. I Am Invincible is Australia’s most expensive sire, standing at a reported fee of $247,500.