Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 5

Drew Brees has strong history on “Monday Night Football,” although not in 2020, so the New Orleans Saints will be hoping Week 5’s prime-time appearance can move them back over .500.

New Orleans has lost both of its night games this season and sits at 2-2 entering a Monday night matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) to conclude Week 5. L.A. almost beat one of New Orleans’ divisional opponents, Tampa Bay, in Week 4 before Tom Brady mounted a major comeback to get past rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. The Saints bounced back from back-to-back losses with a Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL game live with fuboTV

Monday’s game could be decided on the ground despite the heavy quarterback narratives. New Orleans has a strong one-two punch in Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, while the Chargers will be down top running back Austin Ekeler due to injury. That leaves the unproven pairing of Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson to pick up the slack for Los Angeles.

Below is more about the matchup, plus everything to know about how to watch “Monday Night Football.”

Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchup : Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints

: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints Location: Mercedes-Benz SuperDome in New Orleans, Louisiana (subject to change due to Hurricane Delta)

The Saints get their second “Monday Night Football” game of the season when they take on the Chargers. In Week 2, New Orleans played in Las Vegas’ home opener and fell in surprising fashion to the Raiders.

This will be the first prime-time game of the season for the Chargers, and likely for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert took over for Tyrod Taylor in Week 2 after Taylor had his lung accidentally punctured before that game. In Herbert’s first three NFL starts, he’s thrown for more than 900 yards, and he nearly upset Tom Brady in Week 4 before Brady mounted a massive comeback.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints Date : Monday, Oct. 5

: Monday, Oct. 5 Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET

With the exception of the season-opening “Monday Night Football” doubleheader in Week 1 and the altered Week 4 schedule, Monday night games are scheduled to always start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

That works out to a 5:15 p.m. start L.A. time, but that shouldn’t be an issue for the Chargers since they’ve played all their games in the afternoon windows so far this season. In addition to Week 2’s “Monday Night Football” appearance, the Saints played on “Sunday Night Football” against the Packers in Week 3.

New Orleans will be looking to shift its season trends. So far, the Saints are 0-2 playing at night and 2-0 when kicking off in the afternoon.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

ESPN reportedly is trying to negotiate a better TV rights deal with the NFL to negotiate more games in the future, but in 2020, the network’s only package of NFL games is the complete slate of Monday night games. The network will broadcast all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 on its flagship ESPN channel.

ESPN is available on most cable systems in the United States. The network also is available via satellite providers DirecTV (Channel 206) and Dish Network (Channel 140) as well as IPTV providers AT,amp;T U-verse (Channel 602 for SD; Channel 1602 for HD), Verizon Fios (Channel 70 for SD; Channel 570 for HD) and Google Fiber (Channel 21).

ESPN has a new lineup of commentators for its “Monday Night Football” broadcasts in 2020 after moving on from last year’s broadcast booth duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst) and Louis Riddick (analyst) will call all Monday night games for ESPN this season. Lisa Salters is still the network’s sideline reporter.

NFL live stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast on ESPN, they are available to stream live on all of the network’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This should be the streaming preference for anybody who has a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options available to watch “Monday Night Football.” Below is the list.

“Monday Night Football” schedule

A total of 17 games are on the “Monday Night Football” schedule in 2020. That includes the two games in the Week 1 doubleheader and no Monday night game in Week 17. It also includes the non-branded Monday night game between New England and Kansas City in Week 4.

Below is the complete schedule of Monday night games this year.