White Sox will reach out to Tony La Russa?

The Chicago White Sox may be about to launch a managerial pursuit that no one saw coming.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox plan to reach out to Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa to gauge his interest in the team’s opening. Nightengale added that La Russa is “intrigued” by the job.

This certainly comes out of nowhere. La Russa hasn’t managed since 2011, when he retired after leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a World Series title. Since then, he has worked in various front office roles. He has never shown interest in returning to the dugout and has declined job opportunities since his retirement.

La Russa is 76, and the game has changed significantly since he retired. This would be a bold move to say the least. However, there’s sentimental value here, as La Russa got his first MLB managerial job with the White Sox and is very close with chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

The Chicago job figures to be hugely appealing given the amount of talent and the success they had in 2020. If La Russa doesn’t work out, the team may be eyeing a more conventional but controversial choice for the job.