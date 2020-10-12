When an Ariel vintage motorcycle was gifted to Ranveer Singh

If there is one actor who made a special place in the hearts of the audience the minute he erupted on the big screen, it is Ranveer Singh. The actor’s debut film Band Baaja Baaraat was a hit and he soon started getting good offers, however, the actor had his shares of ups and downs post that. But he came out victorious and proved his mettle with each passing film.

Today he is one of the most successful actors of Bollywood and has some interesting projects in his kitty. Apart from films, Ranveer also has a keen interest in cars and bikes and loves purchasing the newest one’s in the market. His eye, however, got stuck on an Ariel Vintage motorcycle during the filming of Lootera. He was supposed to drive the bike in a scene and he totally fell in love with it and expressed his desire to buy it. But the team gifted it to him later on. Well, isn’t that adorable?