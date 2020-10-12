Jay Peters / The Verge:
What to expect from Apple’s “Hi, Speed,rdquo; event: four new iPhones with iPad Pro-like design supporting 5G, smaller HomePod, over-ear headphones, AirTags, and more — There’s some mystery about what could be announced besides iPhones,nbsp; — Apple’s next fall event kicks off tomorrow at 1PM ET …
What to expect from Apple's "Hi, Speed,quot; event: four new iPhones with iPad Pro-like design supporting 5G, smaller HomePod, over-ear headphones, AirTags, and more (Jay Peters/The Verge)
Jay Peters / The Verge: