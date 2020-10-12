What channel is Saints vs. Chargers on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 5

The New Orleans Saints will play on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” for the second time this season when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers to conclude Week 5.

Drew Brees and his Saints (2-2) were upset by the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night in Week 2. The Chargers (1-3) will be hoping their rookie quarterback phenom, Justin Herbert, can pull off a similar task in Week 5. The game is scheduled to be played in New Orleans at the SuperDome, but it could be moved due to Hurricane Delta.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL game live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Brees long ago locked up his spot in the Hall of Fame, but this will serve as a revenge game of sorts against his first NFL team. Herbert is just getting his NFL career underway after being a top-10 pick out of Oregon. Herbert’s 931 passing yards through his first three starts are the second-most in NFL history, behind just Cam Newton. The Chargers will especially need Herbert on Monday night after losing stud running back Austin Ekeler to injury in Week 4’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Running back could wind up the story of the game if Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray keep making their case as the best one-two RB punch in football. Kamara’s speed and pass-catching combined with Murray’s powerful running style have made the New Orleans offense a tough one to stop through four weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Saints vs. Chargers game on Monday night, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 5 NFL schedule.

What channel is Saints vs. Chargers on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

ESPN has a new crew for “Monday Night Football” this year and it will feature Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).

In Canada, viewers can watch Saints vs. Chargers on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game .

Saints vs. Chargers start time

Date: Monday, Sept. 21

Monday, Sept. 21 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

​ Saints vs. Chargers is the only “Monday Night Football” game this week. Week 4’s two Monday night games were due to a COVID-19 postponement (with Patriots-Chiefs not an official Monday Night Football game).

Monday Night Football schedule 2020