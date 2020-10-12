Week 6 Fantasy TE Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at tight end

Rank Player 1 Mark Andrews, BAL @ PHI. Andrews tops the rankings this week in a favorable matchup against an Eagles squad that has allowed five TDs to TEs so far this season, tied for second-most in the NFL. Andrews has five TDs on the year and saw a season-high in targets (9) against the Bengals last week. Lamar Jackson should continue to look his way against a weak Philly defense. 2 Travis Kelce, KC @ BUF 3 George Kittle, SF vs. LAR 4 Evan Engram, NYG vs. WAS. Engram saw a season-low two targets against the Cowboys, he did get his first score of the season on an end-around near the goal-line. The Giants like to get the ball in his hands and should be able to do that easily against Washington. The Football Team has allowed five TDs to TEs so far this season and the third-most receiving yards to the position (341). Considering that Gerald Everett, a player similar to Engram in size and athleticism, had four catches for 90 yards against Washington last week, Engram could be in for his biggest game of the year. 5 Eric Ebron, PIT vs. CLE. Over the past three games, Ebron has become a steady middle of the field threat for Ben Roethlisberger. He is averaging six targets per game for 4.3 catches and 46 yards. That’s not a ton, but given the dearth of talent at TE right now, he can be trusted as a solid starter, especially in PPR leagues. It also helps that he’s taking on a Browns team that is allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to TEs so far this year. 6 Jonnu Smith, TEN vs. HOU 7 T.J. Hockenson, DET @ JAX. Hockenson has logged at least 5.3 standard fantasy points in each of his four games this season. He is averaging five targets per game and has caught two TDs and a two-point conversion this year. Hockenson is a top-10 play this week in a matchup against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the second-most receiving yards to TEs (352) and has also allowed four TDs to the posiiton. 8 Mike Gesicki, MIA vs. NYJ. Thanks to some schedule changes, Gesicki goes from facing the Broncos to facing the Jets. The Jets have been middle-of-the-pack against TEs this year but they have allowed three TDs to the position so far. Gesicki had five catches for 91 yards against a 49ers defense that had previously been hard on TEs last week, so he shouldn’t have a problem getting open frequently against the Jets. 9 Zach Ertz, PHI vs. BAL. The past two weeks, Ertz has caught five passes for a grand total of 15 yards. That’s not very good, but he has faced two of the league’s best defenses against tight ends in those matchups, the 49ers and the Steelers. The Ravens aren’t bad against TEs, but they have allowed 53 receiving yards per game to the position, so perhaps the Ertz can make a few more downfield plays. Either way, the targets aren’t lacking (7.0 per game) so Ertz can still be trusted. 10 Robert Tonyan, GB @ TB. Since failing to catch a pass in the opener against the Vikings, Tonyan has caught 13-of-14 targets for 173 yards and a whopping five TDs in three games. He is on a hot streak and he gets to face a Bucs team that was allowing 9.2 FPPG prior to Week 5, good for the 12th-most in the NFL. Tonyan is an excellent streaming option and if catches another TD, he can probably be trusted as a week-in, week-out starter. 11 Hayden Hurst, ATL @ MIN. The Falcons’ passing game has sputtered in recent weeks, and that has had a negative impact on Hurst. That said, he has at least five targets in four of five games this year and he should continue to see balls come his way with Julio Jones (hamstring) banged up. The Vikings have only allowed one TD to TEs this year, but they have allowed the ninth-most yards to the position (306). Hurst should have a chance to find some space and potentially find the end-zone for the first time since Week 3. 12 Tyler Higbee, LAR @ SF. Higbee has largely been a disappointment aside from his three-TD game back in Week 2, and it was Gerald Everett that handled a bulk of the receptions against Washington last week. This week, Higbee could do better as the 49ers just had trouble containing Mike Gesicki. If he can get open over the middle of the field and demand more than the 3.4 targets per game he’s getting, he could be a solid play this week. 13 Jordan Akins, HOU @ TEN. Akins (concussion) missed last week’s game for the Texans, but he could be a good streaming option against the Titans. The Titans have allowed a TD to a TE in each of their three games this year. The Texans will know that and could use Akins more in the red-zone or try to hit some chunk plays to him. Either way, he’s a good streamer considering that he does get a fair amount of targets (he had a seven-target game earlier in the season). 14 Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs. ATL. After barely making noise in the first four games of the Vikings’ season, Smith burst onto the scene with four catches for 64 yards on four targets against the Seahawks. It looks like he’ll be the main receiving threat at TE now, so a matchup against a Falcons defense that has given up a league-high seven TDs to TEs this year looks appealing for Smith. 15 Jimmy Graham, CHI @ CAR. Graham has at least five targets in four of his five games this year and he has scored a TD in three games as well. His matchup against an improving Panthers defense isn’t great, but Nick Foles will keep looking his way and that could result in another score. 16 Austin Hooper, CLE @ PIT. After his slow start with the Browns, Hooper has been targeted 17 times in the past two games and has posted 10 catches for 91 yards and a TD. It looks like he’s emerging as Baker Mayfield’s preferred No. 3 target behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, so he can be trusted as a starter in some matchups. That said, the Steelers are only allowing three catches per game to TEs and have allowed just one TD, so it may be better to use another option this week (provided that you have a better one available). 17 Dalton Schultz, DAL vs. ARZ. It’s unclear what Schultz’s ceiling will be after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury, but he has put up multiple games with at least 70 yards and a TD. He won’t be consistent, but in a matchup with Cardinals defense that has seen TEs get targeted 38 times against them (eighth-most in the NFL), Schultz could have a solid game. 18 Trey Burton, IND vs. CIN. First, it was Jack Doyle. Then, it was Mo Alie-Cox. Now, it looks like Trey Burton will be the top TE for the Colts. Burton has caught 7-of-11 targets in his first two games with the Colts and has 49 yards on those catches. The numbers aren’t great, but the targets are significant. He’s in a good matchup against a Bengals defense that has allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to TEs this season (317). 19 Rob Gronkowski, TB vs. GB. Gronkowski posted a season-high 52 yards against the Bears on Thursday Night Football. With O.J. Howard (Achilles’) out for the season, Gronk should be the top TE target in Tampa and could emerge as a red-zone threat. Starting him against a Packers team that has allowed zero TDs to TEs this year isn’t ideal, but you can start him if you’re desperate at the position. 20 Logan Thomas, WAS @ NYG. Thomas only has two catches for 12 yards the last two weeks, but he’s still averaging 6.4 targets per game. He has some PPR upside against the Giants though their defense has been very good against TEs this year (zero TDs). 21 Darren Fells, HOU @ TEN. Fells could be a TD threat for the Texans in their matchup with the Titans. Fells had a 44-yard TD in place of Akins last week and he tends to be used as a red-zone threat when things are going well in Houston. He may not be a play in season-long fantasy formats, but you can feel free to utilize him as a DFS bargain option. 22 Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs. ATL. Rudolph is similar to Fells in that he’s behind Irv Smith as a receiver but he could be a big-time threat in the red-zone. Like Fells, he’s a risky, TD-dependent play but if you’re desperate at the position, you can trust him. 23 Chris Herndon, NYJ @ MIA. Herndon hasn’t been able to do much with the 4.4 targets per game he has been seeing so far this year, and that doesn’t figure to change against the Dolphins, a team that has been very good against TEs this year (4.7 FPPG to the position) 24 Dawson Knox, BUF vs. KC 25 Dan Arnold, ARZ @ DAL 26 Cameron Brate, TB vs. GB 27 Tyler Eifert, JAX vs. DET 28 Ian Thomas, CAR vs. CHI 29 Drew Sample, CIN @ IND 30 Jack Doyle, IND vs. CIN