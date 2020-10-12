Week 6 Fantasy RB Rankings: Must starts, sleepers, potential busts at running back

Rank Player 1 Derrick Henry, TEN vs. HOU 2 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. ARZ. In the wake of Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury, Elliott’s role as the focal point of the Dallas offense will be magnified. He should be positioned to do well against a Cardinals defense that allows the 11th-most fantasy points per game (FPPG). 3 Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. ATL. Cook is dealing with a groin injury, so his status is questionable. If he can play against Atlanta, however, the matchup is excellent. 4 David Montgomery, CHI @ CAR. The Panthers have been better on defense recently, but they have allowed total TDs to the RB position. That’s the most in the NFL. Montgomery got his first rushing TD of the season against a tough Bucs defense in Week 5, so he may have a chance to follow that up with another score in a more favorable matchup. 5 Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. CIN 6 James Robinson, JAX vs. DET 7 Todd Gurley, ATL @ MIN. Gurley has yet to run for fewer than 56 yards in a game for the Falcons, and he has scored in four of the five games that he has played. The Vikings have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards this year (561) and RBs have logged five TDs against them. This should be a good opportunity for Gurley to find the end-zone once again. 8 Aaron Jones, GB @ TB. Jones returns from a bye week and will face his toughest matchup yet against a Buccaneers team that has allowed a league-low 2.6 yards per carry to RBs this season. That said, the Bucs have allowed four TDs and the fourth-most receiving yards to the position (288) so he is still, clearly, an RB1. 9 Kareem Hunt, CLE @ PIT 10 Mike Davis, CAR vs. CHI. In Week 5, Davis torched the Falcons and was able to rack up 149 scrimmage yards and a TD while catching a whopping passes out of the backfield. Teddy Bridgewater will continue looking Davis’ way in the passing game and will give him a high floor against a Bears team that has been middle-of-the-pack against the run. 11 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ BUF 12 James Conner, PIT vs. CLE 13 David Johnson, HOU @ TEN. Johnson had his first 100+ scrimmage-yard game since the Texans’ season-opener against the Chiefs last week against the Jaguars. Now, he gets another favorable matchup against a Titans defense that has allowed a league-high 5.9 yards per carry to RBs in their first three games of the season. Johnson should be able to take advantage of that unit, especially depending on which players are still on the COVID list for Tennessee by Sunday. 14 Raheem Mostert, SF vs. LAR. In his Week 5 return to action, Mostert touched the ball 14 times and racked up 119 yards for the 49ers despite the fact that the team was trailing for most of the game. The Rams have allowed 17.3 FPPG to RBs so far this season, so Mostert should have a chance to do some damage against them on the ground and through the air, provided that San Francisco doesn’t fall far behind early. 15 Ronald Jones II, TB vs. GB. The Packers have actually surrendered the second-most FPPG to opposing RBs so far this season at a mark of 27.8. That trails only the Lions (28.6). Jones is starting to come into his own as a runner and is coming off back-to-back 100-yard performances for the Buccaneers. If they continue to lean on him to help control the clock against the Packers, he could have a big day. But if Leonard Fournette (ankle) is fully healthy, Jones’ upside could be capped. 16 Le’Veon Bell, NYJ @ MIA. Bell’s return to the Jets lineup in Week 5 was surprisingly solid, as he totaled 67 scrimmage yards on 14 touches despite the Jets being shorthanded on offense once again. The Dolphins are one of five teams to allow seven total TDs to RBs and Bell should be able to do some damage against them on the ground and through the air. Feel free to trust him as a mid-level RB2 in a good matchup. 17 Kenyan Drake, ARZ @ DAL. For the first time since Week 1, Drake found the end-zone. He scored against the Jets to put together a 12.2-point day in standard fantasy scoring. Now, he’ll get a chance to take on the Cowboys, a team that is allowing a league-high 36 points per game. The Cowboys are allowing 126.2 rushing yards per game, so if Drake continues to get more touches in that aspect of the game than Chase Edmonds, he should have a solid day. 18 Joe Mixon, CIN @ IND. The Colts have been very good against the run this year, as their defense ranks third overall in that area and they are allowing just 73.2 rushing yards per game to RBs. Mixon only has one outing in which he has topped double digits in standard scoring, so he could struggle against a very good Colts defense. 19 Antonio Gibson, WAS @ NYG. Gibson has a high floor thanks to the 14.8 touches per game he has been averaging over the past four games. That said, the Washington offense isn’t very good, so it’s hard to trust him to consistently rack up yards. Gibson did have a TD in three straight games before Week 5, but in that contest, he had just 51 total yards. The good news for Gibson is that he should do well against the Giants, as they have allowed two receiving TDs to RBs tied for third-most in the NFL. The converted college receiver may find the end-zone as a pass-catcher for the first time in this matchup. 20 Miles Sanders, PHI vs. BAL. Sanders had a huge game against the Steelers in Week 5 (99 total yards, two TDs) but his overall success is a bit skewed. Outside of a 74-yard TD carry, Sanders averaged just 2.1 yards per touch for the Eagles. As long as he’s running behind a banged-up offensive line, it will be hard to trust him as anything more than a low-end RB2. He gets a bump up this week because of byes, but don’t expect him to do too much against the Ravens (13.9 FPPG to RBs, fourth-fewest in the NFL). 21 Adrian Peterson, DET @ JAX. The Lions are coming off a bye and heading straight into a great Week 6 matchup against the Jaguars, who rank bottom-10 in FPPG allowed to RBs this season (22). Peterson is still the leader in the Lions’ backfield and he should have a chance to put up good numbers against their run defense after scoring a TD against the Saints his last time out. 22 Myles Gaskin, MIA vs. NYJ. It’s official: Gaskin is the lead back in Miami. The former Washington Husky racked up 21 touches (including five catches) for 91 yards against the 49ers on Sunday. The most notable part of his performance? He got the goal-line carry with Jordan Howard (coach’s decision) out. Gaskin now gets to take on a Jets team that has allowed eight TDs to RBs this season, tied for the second-most in the NFL. Gaskin could find the end-zone again and either way, he will get touches as he is averaging just over 20 per game over his last three. 23 Devonta Freeman, NYG vs. WAS. Freeman has taken over as the lead back for the Giants and just dropped 87 yards and a TD against the Cowboys. Washington’s strength is its defensive line, but they are still allowing over 100 rushing yards per game to RBs. If the Giants continue to ride Freeman, he could have a chance to score again or crack 100 scrimmage yards for his first time as a Giant. 24 Devin Singletary, BUF vs. KC 25 Darrell Henderson, LAR @ SF. The seesaw that is the Rams’ backfield tipped back in favor of Darrell Henderson last week. He saw 18 touches against Washington and racked up 68 scrimmage yards and two total TDs. The Rams’ backfield will be difficult to predict on a weekly basis, but Henderson can be trusted as an RB2/flex against a 49ers defense that just had trouble containing Myles Gaskin. 26 Melvin Gordon, DEN @ NE. The Patriots have only allowed two total TDs to RBs so far this season, so that doesn’t make this a particularly favorable matchup for Gordon. It also doesn’t help his cause that Phillip Lindsay is returning from a toe injury and will likely split carries with him. Until we know the rotation in Denver and until they have a good matchup, it’s hard to trust Gordon and Lindsay as anything more than flexes. 27 Damien Harris, NE vs. DEN. Harris had 17 carries for 100 yards in his first game of the year before an unexpected bye last week. Now, he’ll get a chance to take on the Broncos as the main battering ram out of the backfield. Harris could emerge as the top between-the-tackles option for the Patriots but first, he’ll have to prove himself against a Broncos defense that is the league’s best at containing RBs (12.1 FPPG to RBs allowed). 28 D’Andre Swift, DET @ JAX. Swift has mostly been used as a receiver out of the backfield for the Lions this year and has averaged four targets and 31 yards per game in that area. He’s more of a threat in PPR right now, but he did post 22 yards on four carries against the Saints before his bye. In a solid matchup with the Jaguars, perhaps he can split carries with Adrian Peterson and emerge as a solid standard flex. If not, he’s still flex-worthy but has a higher ceiling in PPR. 29 Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ NE. Lindsay’s return will strengthen flex options for fantasy owners, but until we see what type of split he commands with Gordon also in the fold, it’s hard to trust him as anything more than that. 30 Mark Ingram, BAL @ PHI. Ingram posted season-highs in both carries (11) and rushing yards (57) in Baltimore’s win over the Bengals. That said, the carry split between him, Gus Edwards, and JK Dobbins is too frustrating to predict, so none can be anything more than a flex. It’s also worth noting that the Eagles are much worse against the pass than they are against the run (3.5 yards per carry, fourth-fewest in the NFL), so Ingram falls even further than usual in this week’s rankings. 31 Zack Moss, BUF vs. KC 32 Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ DAL. Edmonds has emerged as the Cardinals’ top receiving back, and he has racked up 18 catches for 129 yards and two TDs on the season. Conversely, Kenyan Drake has just six catches for 22 yards. Edmonds may have more value in PPR, but he played a season-high 45 percent of the snaps against the Jets and ran for a 29-yard TD, so perhaps he can get some more carries as well. 33 James White, NE vs. DEN. White saw eight targets out of the backfield in Week 4 after missing the previous two weeks while dealing with a family issue. He should continue to see targets in that role considering the state of the Patriots’ receiving corps. 34 Leonard Fournette, TB vs. GB. Fournette (ankle) was active for the Bucs against the Bears in Week 5 but played exactly one snap, indicating that he was mostly left active for emergency purposes. With 10 days off before the Bucs-Packers game, Fournette should be ready to go against the Packers’ leaky run defense. He may play second fiddle to Jones, but he may have a chance to vulture a TD, so he can be at least considered a flex option. 35 Jerick McKinnon, SF vs. LAR. McKinnon only had five yards on two catches against the Rams, but he did see four targets which was more that starter Raheem Mostert (3). That indicates that McKinnon will continue to get passes thrown his way, so he is a borderline flex play (though a better one for PPR purposes). 36 Jamaal Williams, GB @ TB. Williams nearly had 100 receiving yards the last time the Packers played against the Falcons. Now, he gets to take on a Tampa defense that allows 57.2 receiving yards per game to RBs. That could end up being big for Williams and he could be a sneaky-good lineup choice or budget DFS play. 37 Gus Edwards, BAL @ PHI 38 Malcolm Brown, LAR @ SF. As mentioned earlier, the seesaw tipped in Darrell Henderson’s favor again coming out of the Rams’ backfield. Brown had 10 touches but just 24 yards. He should stay behind Henderson in the rotation and battle Cam Akers for touches moving forward. 39 Cam Akers, LAR @ SF. Speaking of Akers, he finally returned to action and looked good getting some late reps against Washington. Akers racked up 61 yards on carries and could challenge Henderson for the between-the-tackles role in the Rams’ RB rotation. It may be too early to start Akers against a solid San Francisco defense, but the rookie probably has the most upside of all the Rams backs at this point in the season. 40 Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. ATL. If Dalvin Cook (groin) can’t play against the Falcons, Mattison could be an RB1 this week after going for over 100 yards in relief of Cook against the Seahawks. Even if Cook can play, Mattison may see more carries so he could be a nice flex play in this matchup. We just need to see what Cook’s status before plugging him into our lineups. 41 Matt Breida, MIA vs. NYJ. Breida is now the top backup to Gaskin after Jordan Howard was rendered inactive as a coach’s decision last week. Breida hasn’t done much on the ground this season, but he does have 70 receiving yards the past two weeks. His 10 touches against the 49ers have him trending up though he’s more of a handcuff than anything else right now. 42 D’Ernest Johnson, CLE @ PIT 43 JK Dobbins, BAL @ PHI 44 Nyheim Hines, IND vs. CIN. Hines was third on the Colts in targets (4) against the Browns and totaled 30 yards including his three carries, but he only played in 38 percent of the team’s snaps. That was his highest mark since logging 53 percent of the snaps in the Colts’ opener, so his lack of opportunity is what’s holding him back at this point. 45 Duke Johnson, HOU @ TEN 46 Dion Lewis, NYG vs. WAS 47 Kerryon Johnson, DET @ JAX 48 Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. WAS 49 Jordan Wilkins, IND vs. CIN 50 Chris Thompson, JAX vs. DET 51 Rex Burkhead, NE vs. DEN 52 Tony Pollard, DAL vs. ARZ 53 Darrel Williams, KC @ BUF 54 J.D. McKissic, WAS @ NYG 55 Giovani Bernard, CIN @ IND 56 Darrynton Evans, TEN vs. HOU 57 Boston Scott, PHI vs. BAL 58 Benny Snell, PIT vs. CLE 59 Anthony McFarland, PIT vs. CLE 60 Brian Hill, ATL @ MIN 61 Frank Gore, NYJ @ MIA 62 Jeff Wilson Jr., SF vs. LAR 63 Royce Freeman, DEN @ NE 64 Lynn Bowden Jr., MIA vs NYJ 65 AJ Dillon, GB @ TB 66 Darwin Thompson, KC @ BUF 67 Trenton Cannon, CAR vs. CHI