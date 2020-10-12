Home Sports Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back PPR Rankings

Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back PPR Rankings

Lisa Witt
Alvin Kamara has been the best PPR back in fantasy football so far this season. Unfortunately, he won’t be available in Week 6 along with Joshua Kelley, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, the latter of whom has been a better pass-catching threat this season than many expected. With those four out and the schedule reshuffling of the Patriots, Broncos, Jets, and Dolphins games this week, fantasy football are going to have to be vigilant and find sleepers and streamers to keep them afloat at the running back position. Our Week 6 fantasy RB PPR rankings will try to sort through all the confusion and identify the mid-tier RBs to trust.

There are a couple of pieces of good news about this week’s RB rankings. First and foremost, Aaron Jones and the Detroit trio (Adrian Peterson, D’Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson) will be back in action and will provide some depth to the rankings. Second, the Patriots’ surprise bye week came in Week 5, so they will be adding depth to the rankings with James White, Damien Harris, and Rex Burkhead. Phillip Lindsay and Leonard Fournette also figure to return after multi-week layoffs. 

So, there’s depth among the RB ranks this week, particularly in PPR formats, but there just isn’t much top-tier talent. That should create an interesting slate, especially for DFS purposes, and it could create some surprising “must-starts” in PPR leagues. For example, even in a tough matchup against the Bears, Mike Davis is a top-10 play because of his receiving floor. Other guys that could go from the start-sit bubble to “safe” RB2s include Le’Veon Bell (@ Dolphins), Myles Gaskin (vs. Jets), and Devin Singletary (vs. Chiefs). 

As usual, you’ll have plenty of guys that rise into flex consideration in PPR formats. This week, Swift (@ Jaguars), Chase Edmonds (@ Cowboys), and Jamaal Williams (@ Buccaneers) could all be intriguing plays because their matchups are more pass-friendly than run-friendly. James White (vs. Broncos) and Jerick McKinnon (vs. Rams) are also in play, as usual, while Cam Akers (@ 49ers) seems to be inching closer to more playing time, but he’s still a risk in all formats.

Reminder:  As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

  • #1

    Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

  • #4

    David Montgomery, Bears

  • #5

    Jonathan Taylor, Colts

  • #10

    Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

  • #11

    James Robinson, Jaguars

  • #12

    James Conner, Steelers

  • #13

    David Johnson, Texans

  • #15

    Raheem Mostert, 49ers

  • #16

    Kenyan Drake, Cardinals

  • #18

    Antonio Gibson, Washington

  • #19

    Miles Sanders, Eagles

  • #20

    Myles Gaskin, Dolphins

  • #21

    Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

  • #22

    Devonta Freeman, Giants

  • #23

    Devin Singletary, Bills

  • #24

    Darrell Henderson, Rams

  • #25

    Adrian Peterson, Lions

  • 26 Melvin Gordon, DEN @ NE
    27 Damien Harris, NE vs. DEN
    28 D’Andre Swift, DET @ JAX
    29 Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ NE
    30 Mark Ingram, BAL @ PHI
    31 Zack Moss, BUF vs. KC
    32 Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ DAL
    33 James White, NE vs. DEN
    34 Leonard Fournette, TB vs. GB
    35 Jerick McKinnon, SF vs. LAR
    36 Jamaal Williams, GB @ TB
    37 Gus Edwards, BAL @ PHI
    38 Jordan Howard, MIA vs. NYJ
    39 Malcolm Brown, LAR @ SF
    40 Cam Akers, LAR @ SF
    41 Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. ATL
    42 D’Ernest Johnson, CLE @ PIT
    43 JK Dobbins, BAL @ PHI
    44 Nyheim Hines, IND vs. CIN
    45 Duke Johnson, HOU @ TEN
    46 Dion Lewis, NYG vs. WAS
    47 Kerryon Johnson, DET @ JAX
    48 Matt Breida, MIA vs. NYJ
    49 Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. WAS
    50 Jordan Wilkins, IND vs. CIN
    51 Chris Thompson, JAX vs. DET
    52 Rex Burkhead, NE vs. DEN
    53 Tony Pollard, DAL vs. ARZ
    54 Darrel Williams, KC @ BUF
    55 J.D. McKissic, WAS @ NYG
    56 Giovani Bernard, CIN @ IND
    57 Darrynton Evans, TEN vs. HOU
    58 Boston Scott, PHI vs. BAL
    59 Benny Snell, PIT vs. CLE
    60 Anthony McFarland, PIT vs. CLE
    61 Brian Hill, ATL @ MIN
    62 Frank Gore, NYJ @ MIA
    63 Jeff Wilson Jr., SF vs. LAR
    64 Royce Freeman, DEN @ NE
    65 AJ Dillon, GB @ TB
    66 Darwin Thompson, KC @ BUF
    67 Trenton Cannon, CAR vs. CHI

