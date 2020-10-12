Week 6 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Sleepers, busts, waiver-wire D/ST streamers to target

Rank Team 1 Baltimore Ravens @ Eagles. After holding Joe Burrow and the Bengals to just three points in Week 5, the Ravens now have the NFL’s best scoring defense, as they are allowing only 15.2 points per game on the season. The Eagles have shown signs of life in recent weeks on offense, but Carson Wentz is averaging nearly two turnovers and four sacks per game so far this season. The Ravens should take advantage of the Eagles’ banged-up offensive line and force Wentz’s struggles to continue. 2 New England Patriots vs. Broncos. The Patriots were ranked No. 2 overall in a matchup with the Broncos last week and nothing changes this week. Drew Lock (shoulder) seems more likely to return for the Broncos’ offense, but the Patriots have a knack for making young starting QBs uncomfortable under Bill Belichick. The Broncos average the fourth-fewest yards per game (306) in the league and fifth-fewest points (20.5). Expect New England to use their top-tier secondary featuring the McCourty brothers, J.C. Jackson, and Stephon Gilmore (if healthy) to slow down Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick and force Lock to look elsewhere and possibly into some mistakes. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Browns. Something has to give in this matchup. The Browns have scored 30-plus points in four straight games while the Steelers are sitting at 4-0 and have the league’s sixth-best scoring defense (21.8 points per game). Though the Browns carved up the Colts defense last week, Baker Mayfield still had two picks and the Colts were able to log a return TD against the Browns. It won’t be an easy matchup for Pittsburgh, but simply put, you have to trust this defense. They’re just so good at forcing turnovers and have limited their opponents to 21 or fewer points in three of their four games. 4 Indianapolis Colts vs. Bengals. Though the Colts just allowed 32 points to the Browns, they still have one of the league’s best scoring defenses, ranking second to only the Ravens at 17.6 points per game surrendered. Joe Burrow and the Bengals put up very good numbers against weaker defenses, but they had just 205 yards, three points, and three turnovers against a strong Ravens unit. Unless Burrow can work some magic, the Colts should be able to slow down the Bengals and be a top-five defensive play in Week 6, especially if Darius Leonard (groin) returns. 5 Los Angeles Rams @ 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo returned from an ankle injury on Sunday against the Dolphins but was benched after playing terribly for the first half. The 49ers now have some serious questions about the quarterback position while the Rams have limited four of their five opponents to 19 or fewer points (18.0 points per game is third-best in the NFL). No matter who the quarterback is, the Rams will be able to get some pressure on him with Aaron Donald, who had four sacks last week against Washington. That presence gives the Rams, who average four sacks per game, a high floor even though the 49ers could be ready to bounce back in the near future. 6 Miami Dolphins vs. Jets. By virtue of the NFL moving the Patriots-Broncos game from Week 5 to Week 6, the Dolphins will now play the Jets who were originally scheduled to play the Chargers. The Dolphins are going to be a great streamer considering how poorly the Jets have played this year. The Jets are averaging a league-low 15 points per game and just 279.4 yards per game (second worst to only Washington). The Dolphins have allowed 17 or fewer points in two of their last three games, so they should be able to contain the Jets. 7 Washington Football Team @ Giants. The Washington defense isn’t a sexy pick given their knack for blowing coverages (just watch their game against the Rams from last week), but their matchup with the Giants is a good one. Despite scoring 34 points last week against the Cowboys, the Giants are still just averaging 16.2 points per game, the second fewest in the league. Even more astounding than that is that QB Daniel Jones hasn’t logged a TD since Week 1 and has accounted for eight turnovers and 16 sacks in five games. Washington’s top-tier pass rush led by Chase Young should create opportunities to either sack Jones or force him into turnovers. 8 Carolina Panthers vs. Bears. During their three-game winning streak, the Panthers have limited their opponents to 17.7 points per game. The Bears may have a 4-1 record, but their offense is averaging just 21 points per game, which puts them in the bottom quartile league-wide in scoring. We like the Panthers’ chances of staying hot in this matchup and continuing to limit offenses through the air (their 222.2 passing yards allowed per game is fourth-best in the NFL). 9 Chicago Bears @ Panthers. While the Bears offense hasn’t been very good and can be faded, their defense has been strong. They have allowed just 20 points per game this season and while the Panthers have a lot of weapons on offense, the Bears should be able to slow them down a bit. After all, they just limited Tom Brady and the Bucs to 19 points on Thursday Night Football, so they can be trusted against Teddy Bridgewater and Co. 10 Cleveland Browns @ Steelers. The Browns actually lead the NFL in total takeaways so far this season. They are one of three teams to log double digits in that category, and they have 12 so far. The Steelers have done well to avoid turnovers this year (just four total) but Ben Roethlisberger can be prone to bouts of inaccuracy and sacks. The Browns can take advantage and have yet another big game against an aging, immobile QB. 11 New York Giants vs. Washington. Trusting the 0-5 Giants defense may not sound fun, but it could work. The Giants have allowed the eighth-fewest yards per game on defense this year (343), but they have been put behind in bad spots frequently by their horrible offense. Washington is averaging just 17.8 points per game, third fewest in the NFL, and has the fewest yards per game at a mark of 263. They don’t have a clear-cut answer at quarterback, and Kyle Allen/Alex Smith didn’t look good last week. Because of this, the Giants and their high floor can be trusted in what looks like an easy matchup for their defense. 12 Tennessee Titans vs. Texans. Through four games, the Texans were allowing 8.5 fantasy points per game (FPPG) to defenses, good for the fifth most in the NFL. That may change a bit with Bill O’Brien gone, but Deshaun Watson is still being sacked 3.4 times per game and is averaging a turnover per outing. The Titans should be able to take advantage of that depending on the state of their defense amid the COVID outbreak at their facility. 13 Kansas City Chiefs @ Bills. After allowing 20 or fewer points in each of their first four games, the Chiefs were gashed by the Raiders for 40 points in their loss on Sunday. Despite that, the Chiefs still have a solid scoring defense (22 points per game) and should be motivated to bounce back in a matchup against the Bills, who will be coming off a short week. 14 Houston Texans @ Titans. The Texans forced their first two turnovers of the season against the Jaguars in Week 5 and are averaging 2.8 sacks per game, tied for the eighth-most in the NFL this season. They’ll look to continue their hot streak going against a Titans team that may be without Corey Davis and Adam Humphries (COVID list). 15 Arizona Cardinals @ Cowboys. In the wake of Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury, the Cowboys offense will be a bit weaker. Andy Dalton is still a solid quarterback, but he doesn’t have the same explosive playmaking ability that Prescott does. That, coupled with the fact that Dalton has 25 interceptions in his last 24 starts, will make the Cardinals a potential defensive streamer this week, especially considering that the Cardinals have the league’s fifth-best scoring defense (20.4 points per game). 16 Green Bay Packers @ Buccaneers. The Bucs have actually allowed the eighth-most FPPG to defenses this year (7.3). The reason for that is simple. Tom Brady has heaved a couple of pick-sixes. That’s not something you can always rely on, but if there aren’t a lot of other streamers out there, you can take a chance on the Packers for this reason. 17 San Francisco 49ers vs. Rams 18 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Lions 19 Cincinnati Bengals @ Colts 20 New York Jets @ Dolphins 21 Denver Broncos @ Patriots 22 Minnesota Vikings vs. Falcons. The Vikings showed signs of life against the Seahawks and held them scoreless in the first half before surrendering 27 in the second half. The Vikings may eventually rise to become a streamer-level team in better matchups, but they’ve only played one great defensive half so far. We’ll need to see more before we’re ready to trust them against a team like the Falcons. 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Packers. The Bucs have been one of fantasy football’s best defenses, but trusting them against the Packers coming off a bye doesn’t seem too appealing. 24 Detroit Lions vs. Jaguars 25 Buffalo Bills vs. Chiefs. Normally, you can start the Bills defense, but not against the Chiefs. 26 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Ravens 27 Dallas Cowboys vs. Cardinals 28 Atlanta Falcons @ Vikings