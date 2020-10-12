Värde Partners Bolsters Global Leadership With Appointments of President and Deputy CEO

Article content continued

Jon holds a B.A. from the University of Colorado, an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and serves on the boards of trustees of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) Foundation and Oliver Scholars and on the Business Council of the Asia Society.

Andy Lenk joined the firm in 2001 and is a Partner in Minneapolis. As Global Head of Strategy and Portfolio Operations, he works closely with the Co-CEOs on all aspects of firm strategy, finance, talent and operations. He is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee, Senior Leadership Committee and the Enterprise Risk Management Committee. Andy has held many leadership roles for the firm including oversight and development of global Portfolio Operations, Capital Markets, Asset Management and the firm’s Finance and Operations functions. Earlier in his career at Värde, Andy worked in teams in both the U.S. and Europe.

Andy received a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan. He is a CPA (inactive).

About Värde Partners

Värde Partners is a leading global alternative investment firm with roots in credit and distressed. Founded in 1993, the firm has invested more than $75 billion since inception and manages over $14 billion on behalf of a global investor base. The firm’s investments span corporate and traded credit, real estate and mortgages, private equity and direct lending. Värde employs more than 300 professionals worldwide with offices in Minneapolis, New York, London, Singapore and other cities in Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit www.varde.com.

