Vanderbilt-Missouri postponed due to coronavirus

The Vanderbilt Commodores announced on Monday that their Oct. 17 game against the Missouri Tigers has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantines that left Vanderbilt without enough scholarship players to compete.

“The action is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, which includes a minimum threshold of at least 53 scholarship student-athletes available to participate,” Vanderbilt explained in an official statement. “The shortage of available scholarship student-athletes is due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs.”

ESPN’s Chris Low reported that Vanderbilt was down to 56 scholarship players for this past Saturday’s 41-7 loss to South Carolina. The Vanderbilt-Missouri tilt is the first SEC game postponed because of coronavirus-related issues. Low added that Dec. 12 is now a tentative date for the contest.

The Commodores lost their first three games of the season and now won’t play until they face Ole Miss on Halloween. Missouri improved to 1-2 overall with a 45-41 win over LSU this past Saturday. The Tigers play Florida on Oct. 24.

“While we share in the disappointment that this Saturday’s game will be postponed, our program is deeply appreciative of the tireless efforts put forth by student-athletes, university officials, conference administrators and medical experts who have risen to the challenge of helping us navigate these unprecedented circumstances,” Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason said in the statement. “The safety and well-being of our student-athletes will remain a top priority as we continue the season, and we look forward to returning to competition.”

Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics Candice Lee said: