‘UK Disneyland’ new pictures give Scots thrill seekers sneak peek at rides and attractions

New pictures give thrill seekers an insight into how the UK’s answer to Disneyland might look.

The London Resort, which is based a lengthy drive away from Scotland, will offer a range of immersive and themed rides when the building work is completed.

It will sit on a 872 acre site – which is roughly the size of 46 Murrayfield Stadiums – in Kent, near London.

Artist impressions of the park, released to our partner title the Mirror, show off the scale and the vision for the large attraction.

The pictures appear to show the park divided into different themed sections for rollercoaster fans to enjoy.







A closer look suggests there may be an Aztec-themed land with an ancient citadel and pyramid, as well as a fairground which includes a carousel and helter skelter.

There is going to be heaps for the thrill-seekers, as we counted approximately eight large rollercoasters, not to mention what looks like a pretty terrifying/fun log fume ride.







One land appears to have a medieval-style fortress, so knights and wizard themed attractions could be on the cards.

There is also one large blue fish-shaped building – could an aquarium also be on offer?

The park’s creators are currently remaining tight-lipped about exactly what rides will be on offer, but last year the resort signed a deal with Paramount Pictures, so we’re expecting a Hollywood theme.

Although it hasn’t yet revealed which films will feature, the studios are well known for classics such as The Godfather and the Italian Job, as well as franchises including Mission: Impossible.







But that’s not all.

With BBC Studios and ITV Studios also partnering with the London Resort, we can’t wait to see what else they have planned for UK theme park goers.

The area of land is currently an industrial site located near the areas of Gravesham, Dartford and Thurrock.

The resort’s planners recently held a public consultation to showcase how the area will be transformed into the new theme park.

The consultation, which lasted eight weeks, reached over 120,000 members of the public.

It showed that 73% of people support the London Resort’s approach to the environment and biodiversity, which includes enhancing local habitats to continue to support the wildlife that reside around the site.

Meanwhile, 65% of those who took part in the consultation agreed that the London Resort will benefit the local area in the longer term.







PY Gerbeau, the London Resort’s CEO said: “Getting to this point has not been easy.

“But the public has responded overwhelmingly in favour and for that we are deeply grateful.

“We will go through all of the feedback and use it to help inform our approach and further develop our proposals.

“But there is no doubting, that our aim of creating one of the most exciting entertainment destinations in the world, here in the UK, has taken another big step towards becoming a reality. We now look forward to submitting our DCO application later this year.”

The resort will be submitting its DCO application later this year.