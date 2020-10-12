TV Ratings for Sunday, Oct. 11: NBA Finals Game 6, Lakers Championship

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, NBC Sunday Night Football this week delivered 11.5 million total viewers and a 3.2 demo rating (per Nielsen fast nationals), down a tick from the preliminary numbers for last week.

Over on ABC, what turned out to be the deciding game of the NBA Finals drew 5.5 mil and a 2.1 (per Nielsen fast nationals), down a tick in audience from the early numbers for Friday’s game but matching the championship series’ high in the demo (which was set by its opener). That said, this year’s NBA Finals of course were down sharply from 2019 (which were held as usual in the spring), drawing a little more than half the audience once Nielsen finals came in.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Clueless (2 mil/0.4) was on par with last week’s Sunday movie, Old School.

THE CW | Pandora (429K/0.1) was up in viewers, steady in the demo versus its season opener.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.3 mil/0.5) was steady, while Bless the Harts (1 mil/0.4), Bob’s Burgers (1.3 mil/0.5) and Family Guy (1.4 mil/0.6) all ticked up.

