Trump Threatens Iran In Expletive-Laden Rant!!

President Donald Trump took part in a virtual rally, where he threatened the country of Iran in an expletive-laden rant.

“Iran knows that and they’ve been put on notice: If you f*ck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before,” said Trump.

He continued, “If I win, we’ll have a great deal with Iran within one month,” he said. “I hate to say it on an important show like this, but I’ll say it, you don’t see the terror the way you used to see the terror. And they know if they do anything against us, they’ll pay 1,000-fold.”

Trump’s mental health has been a cause for concern more than ever over recent week, with members of Congress and even reportedly his family, worrying about his declining mental health.

The president was back in the White House just six days after testing positive for COVID-19, essentially putting his staffers at tremendous risk.