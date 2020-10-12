Top traders go long after Bitcoin price rallies to key $11.5K resistance By Cointelegraph

Top traders go long after Bitcoin price rallies to key $11.5K resistance
On Oct. 7 Cointelegraph reported that top crypto traders had kept a bearish stance since mid-September and at the time the (BTC) long-to-short ratio had reached its lowest level in 10 weeks. All of this changed in a matter of hours as soon as BTC broke through the $11,000 resistance.
Whenever Bitcoin’s volatility gets too low, it usually signals that traders became too complacent. Naturally, there will be periods of range trading, but short-term unpredictability is Bitcoin’s defining characteristic.
