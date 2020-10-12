Tobey Maguire Reportedly in Talks to Appear in ‘Spider-Man 3’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel

Columbia Pictures

In addition to the ‘Great Gatsby’ actor, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ star Andrew Garfield is said to have entered talks to return for the follow-up to ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

Ever since Jamie Foxx was reported to reprise his role as Electro in Tom Holland‘s “Spider-Man 3”, there has been speculation about a multiverse storyline that may allow the return of characters from previous Spider-Man film series. Now, Tobey Maguire has been added to the rambling talks about this multiverse theory.

We Got This Covered claims to have heard from a reliable source that “The Great Gatsby” actor has been in talks with Marvel Studios to appear not only in the follow-up to “Spider-Man: Far From Home“, but also in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“.

The site, however, doesn’t not mention if Maguire will reprise his role as Peter Parker from Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy or if he will portray a new character. The news, meanwhile, supports previous report by FandomWire, which claimed that both Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to return in the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

According to the site, “Sony and Marvel are still finalizing a version of the script that features all three Spider-Men tackling many of their villains from the past, as well as new ones.” It was additionally noted that Maguire and Garfield have not signed just yet for the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel.

Foxx confirmed his return as Electro, which he played in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2“, earlier this month with a now-deleted post in which he shared a screenshot of an article about the casting news. He wrote in the caption, “Tell Spidey let’s run it back!… super excited to [be] part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment…”

The 52-year-old star additionally revealed that his villainous character will get a new look for the upcoming Spider-Man movie. “can’t wait for y’all to check the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent bada**!!!” so he teased.

Around a week later, it was reported that Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange would also appear in the film. He’s reportedly going to fill in a mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark/Iron Man in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury in “Far From Home”.

Cumberbatch’s own movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” itself is set to start shooting later this month in London and will be released after “Spider-Man 3”, so the web-crawler film could set up a multiverse story for the “Doctor Strange” sequel.

Jon Watts in board to direct “Spider-Man 3”, which is slated for a December 17, 2021 release, while “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is set to arrive on March 25, 2022. Interestingly, Raimi, who helmed the “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Maguire, will serve behind the lens for the new “Doctor Strange” installment.