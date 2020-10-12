This 50-inch Westinghouse Smart 4K UHD Roku TV is down to $230 for one day only

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to score some savings with a cheap 4K TV deal. Today only, Best Buy is taking $120 off the 50-inch Westinghouse 4K UHD Roku TV so you can upgrade your living room setup for less right now. The 50-inch smart TV is down to just $229.99 in a one-day sale, saving you $120 off its full cost of $350. There’s always the chance of this TV selling out before the sale ends too, so you shouldn’t delay if you’re interested.

Screen saver Westinghouse 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Roku TV

With built-in Roku functionality, this smart TV is able to access streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ without needing another device plugged in. Use curbside pickup to pick it up today or choose free shipping for delivery. $229.99 $349.99 $120 off

Cutting the cord becomes so much easier with a TV like this 50-inch 4K HDR Roku TV from Westinghouse. Its integrated smart features let you access all your favorite streaming services without needing a separate streaming device plugged in. Just connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi network and you’ll be able to download and watch Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and much more.

It’s even compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control if you have a device like the Echo Dot. It can also stream music from popular streaming services like Spotify. Using the Roku TV app, you’ll be able to share videos, music, and photos directly to your TV from your phone or tablet.

This TV is equipped with three HDMI inputs and one USB port, features Dolby Audio, and has 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles so everyone can have a clear view even from the side of the screen.

Best Buy offers free shipping on this TV, but you could receive your order even faster by selecting free curbside pickup. This option won’t be available for every store, however.