‘The War With Grandpa’ Takes Down ‘Tenet’ From Box Office’s Top Spot

101 Studios/Warner Bros.

The family comedy starring Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman debuts with $3.6 million amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that shut down cinemas in Los Angeles and New York.

Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman‘s new movie “The War with Grandpa” has taken down “Tenet” as North America’s number one film amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The family comedy earned $3.6 million (£2.8 million) to take the box office top spot, which is the lowest-grossing number one debut since Sigourney Weaver‘s “Gorillas in the Mist” in 1988, according to Forbes.

“Really pleased that 101 Studios was able to offer audiences a comedy that is bringing the whole family back to theaters,” said Laurent Ouaknine, president, distribution of 101 Studios.

The logline of the light comedy reads, “Sixth-grader Peter (Oakes Fegley) is pretty much your average kid. But when his recently widowed grandfather Ed (De Niro) moves in with Peter’s family, the boy is forced to give up his most prized possession of all: his bedroom. Unwilling to let such an injustice stand, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper, but Grandpa Ed won’t go without a fight.”

Back to the chart, it has to be noted that with cinemas in major markets like Los Angeles and New York still shuttered, it was enough to dethrone Christopher Nolan’s action thriller, which pulled in $2.1 million (£1.6 million), six weeks after its release.

“Tenet” was the first major blockbuster to open in theatres following the coronavirus shutdown, and has since taken its North American haul to date to $48.3 million (£37 million), giving it a worldwide total of $323.3 million (£248 million).

The re-release of “Hocus Pocus” in the lead up to Halloween is at three, while “X-Men” spin-off “The New Mutants” and Russell Crowe‘s “Unhinged” complete the new top five.