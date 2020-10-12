The Wanted’s Tom Parker Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Tom’s bandmate Max George followed up with a post of his own, saying, “I think the bravery of Tom and Kelsey announcing their situation is incredible. It’s obviously a devastating and scary time, but for those who don’t know Tom, I will say this: There is nothing that he has ever given up on and has never taken no for an answer. His heart is the size of a lions, and it is his drive and passion that has always led The Wanted.”