The True Love Story of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Absolutely true, but it’s funny how questions about one’s sexual orientation continue to titillate in some circles.

“It’s, to me, not the most interesting thing about a person, anyway,” Jackman said on Australia’s 60 Minutes in 2013, addressing the strangely persistent rumor that he’s gay. “I do get frustrated for Deb, cause I see Deb go, ‘Ah, this is just crazy!'”

Furness added, “If he was gay, fine, he would say he’s gay. It’s annoying because it’s not true.”

Yet even in 2020, the combination of being handsome and nice and knowing how to sing and dance still apparently throws some people for a loop.

“He’s been gay so many years,” Furness said with a laugh on the Sept. 29 episode of Anh’s Brush With Fame. “I was gay, too. You know when I did Shame? I was gay. They were shocked when I got married.” (In the 1988 film, she played a lawyer who, while on a motorcycle trip through the Australian outback, meets a teenage rape victim and encourages her to press charges against her attacker, leading to major issue’s with the perpetrator’s wealthy, connected family.)

Ultimately, the most annoying part about the rumor is that it’s untrue. “It’s just wrong,” the actress said. “It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘He’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed.”