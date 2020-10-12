The ‘Most career passing yards’ quiz

We’re just five weeks into the 2020 NFL season, but you can consider the competition for this year’s Comeback Player of the Year Award over and done with. Almost two years after a nasty broken leg nearly ended the career of Alex Smith, the 16-year veteran took the field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Everyone watching, from the fans to Smith’s wife, looked on with trepidation, but it was all for naught as he was able to make it through the game unscathed. And sure, Smith passed for only 37 yards in a 30-10 loss, but just the fact that he was even out there was a genuine miracle. With Kyle Allen banged up and Dwayne Haskins seemingly no longer in Washington’s long-term plans, Smith has a chance to start next week when the team travels north to take on the New York Giants.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. In NFL history, 48 quarterbacks, including Smith, have thrown for over 30,000 passing yards in their careers. With that in mind, how many of the 48 can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!