‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Character Posters: Baby Yoda, Cara, Greef

With the highly anticipated second season drawing ever near, Disney+ has released new character posters for The Mandalorian‘s core four.

Mando himself aka Dyn Jarren (played by Pedro Pascal, somewhere under there), The Child aka “Baby Yoda” (who looks in desperate need of a goochie goochie goo!), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) are all represented in the new character art, which also touts Season 2’s Friday, Oct. 30 premiere date.

then read on for more.

New castings for The Mandalorian Season 2 include Rosario Dawson, reportedly as Clone Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano; Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze; The Terminator star Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter; Attack of the Clones alum Temuera Morrison (as the iconic Boba Fett?); Justified gunslinger Timothy Olyphant in an undisclosed role; and WWE wrestler Sasha Banks as a mystery character glimpsed in the first trailer.

Season 2’s directors include Dave Filoni (who helmed the Mandalorian pilot and Season 1’s “The Gunslinger”), Rick Famuyiwa (Season 1’s “The Child” and “The Prisoner”), Bryce Dallas Howard (Season 1’s “Sanctuary”), cast member Carl Weathers, series EP Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez (El Mariachi, Sin City) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man).

Pre-production on Season 3 of the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff is already underway, even though it hasn’t been formally renewed by the streamer.

