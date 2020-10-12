The Mandalorian Reveals New Season 2 Posters

Greef Karga and Cara Dune return to help out however they can, and a few new friends and enemies are joining the ranks. Rosario Dawson will play Ahsoka Tano, former Jedi and current spymaster for the Rebel Alliance, Temuera Morrison will play Boba Fett and Katee Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan Kryze, leader of the Mandalorian group called the Nite Owls.

Timothy Olyphant is also joining the series as Cobb Vanth, a former slave who now wears Boba Fett’s armor.

Season one also starred Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Taika Waititi, Ming-Na Wen, Amy Sedaris, Jake Cannavale and Emily Swallow.