‘The Crown’ Will ‘Sow Seeds’ for Prince Andrew’s Scandal in Upcoming Season

Prince Andrew will ‘go a bit naughty’ in the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix hit royal drama series, sowing seeds for what would happen in light of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Creator Peter Morgan tells Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper that writing scenes involving the son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip was “tricky” in light of the recent scandal surrounding the royal.

Andrew is currently wanted for questioning by FBI officials over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Morgan reflects, “Andrew, although it is hard to believe given recent events, was the most popular prince and the absolute pin-up of the Royal Family.”

“It was tricky to write because you couldn’t know everything that would happen to Andrew, but you still had to sow seeds so that you knew that one day it could all go a bit naughty.”

The prince is played by Tom Byrne, 23, while Angus Imrie, 26, portrays his brother Prince Edward in the programme – but Morgan reveals it wasn’t always his plan for the siblings to feature heavily in the show.

“We cast actors to play Andrew and Edward although we hadn’t planned to,” he says, adding that his research into Edward’s childhood compelled him to feature the pair.

“I’d never imagined Edward in the show, so I asked my research team to find out what he was doing at that time. It was heartbreaking because at the time he was being badly bullied at school,” he explained.

Season four of the hit streaming drama documenting the reign of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is due to debut in November. Returning are Olivia Colman, as Queen Elizabeth, and Tobias Menzies, as her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The show will follow the royals as the 1970s ends and Britain is divided by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher‘s policies – with Prince Charles‘ romance with Lady Diana Spencer providing a welcome distraction for both the public, and the Queen, as she looks to her heir to secure the line of succession to the throne.