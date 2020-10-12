The American Idol Judges Are “Inspired” By PCAs Nomination

They’re going to the People’s Choice Awards!

American Idol is up for an E! People’s Choice Award for the Competition Show of 2020, which means they’ve got a lot to celebrate. Scott Tweedie recently caught up with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to see how they feel about the huge honor.

“We’re just so happy to be able to be here to do it safely in person,” Katy shared with E! News exclusively, adding, “And still kind of bring a little hope in a real weird time.”

Lionel also shared in her excitement and thanked fans for always supporting the show. He also promised they’ll kick things into high-gear if they win.

“We’re inspired because they’re inspired,” he shared. “The good part about this is they motivate us, and so now with this People’s Choice Award, the fact that we’re nominated, you know how big that is? In this great big world of distraction. We have fans that are going, ‘We want this,’ and we’re in the final group.”