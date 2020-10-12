Tara Sutaria looks stunning in a denim dress as she steps out in the city

Tara Sutaria made her debut in Student of the Year 2 last year alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Though the film did average business at the box-office, both Ananya and Tara were noticed for their performance in the film. Later Tara was seen in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Now, the Bollywood beauty is gearing up for the release of her next titled Tadap with Ahaan Shetty in the lead. Not just for her professional life, Tara often receives a lot of attention for her brewing romance with Aadar Jain.

The two of them have been spotted chilling together several times and today Aadar was clicked dropping his lady back home. We totally loved Tara’s OOTD. She looked super chic as she stepped out in a denim dress that she paired up with white sneakers and a sleek pair of sunglasses. Check out the pictures below…