Tajik leader Rakhmon secures re-election

© . FILE PHOTO: Tajikistan’s President Rakhmon takes oath during his inauguration ceremony in Dushanbe
DUSHANBE () – Tajikistan’s President Imomali Rakhmon has been re-elected for a fifth term with 90.92% of vote, preliminary data shows, the Central Asian nation’s central election commission said on Monday.
Russian-allied Rakhmon, 68, has run the Persian-speaking nation of 9.5 million people since 1992 and was widely expected to secure a seven-year term in office in the absence of strong domestic opposition.
