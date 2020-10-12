Sugar babies proudly flaunt their VERY expensive gifts on TikTok

A new trend is seeing sugar babies flaunting their very extravagant gifts, showing off the wads of cash they’ve received, and giving advice on how to ‘hunt’ an older man online.

The hashtag SugarBabies has racked up over 211.4M views on TikTok and is full of young women showing off the designer handbags, shoes, jewellery, new cars, and all expense paid holidays paid for by an older man.

Women on the site, from the US and Canada, have been gifted Hermès Birkin bags worth over £30,000, Cartier jewellery, revealing the endless shopping lists they send to their sugar daddies demanding more presents.

One sugar baby from the US, who doesn’t use her real name, shared a video of several gifts including Cartier jewellery, a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes, an Yves Saint Laurent clutch bag and a huge wad of hundred dollar bills.

A new trend sees sugar babies flaunting their very extravagant gifts, showing off the wads of cash they’ve received, and giving advice on how to ‘hunt’ an older man on TikTok

One user was gifted a bespoke Hermès Birkin bags worth over £30,000 after sending their sugar daddy a photo of Kylie Jenner carrying similar piece

In another of her videsos, the user details top tips on ‘hunting’ for a sugar daddy online, including figuring out a ‘niche’, not using your ‘government name’, and pretending you already have the ‘lifestyle you want’.

‘Keep your bio short and sweet,’ she advised, ‘but not boring. It’s important to describe your ideal date, but show your personality.

‘But you don’t want to tell them too much because of safety, plus you won’t have anything to talk about later.

‘Your bio should be niche/aesthetic and should reflect the type of sd (sugar daddy) you’re looking for.

Another sugar baby, Brie, from Pennsylvania, proudly displayed a box full of miniature bottles of spirits, before showing off an American Airlines ticket to Las Vegas, along with the promise of $1,000 dollars spending money

Trish, from the US, showed off her haul of brand new clothes including bags of Louis Vuitton and Gucci clothes, followed by a text of her shopping list to her sugar daddy

‘Don’t say you prefer quiet nights in with a glass of wine and a good book if you’re posting pictures of yourself out drinking with your girls.’

She advised ‘acting like you have the lifestyle you want’ in order to reel the potential sugar daddies in.

When it comes to asking for cash, she said potential sugar babies should ‘not waste ‘ and suggested being forthright about whether you want an allowance, how much that allowance will be, and in exchange for what.

Another piece of advice involved not being too picky when trawling the internet for older men, as she explained: ‘Decide how much you want for a first date and then reach out to everyone you can.

‘Don’t wait for them to come to you, everyone is a potential relationship. Draft a generic message you can copy and paste to get the conversation started once they accept.’

In one video her partner can be seen after gifting her a Mercedes-Benz C Class, with prices for that model up reaching nearly £150,000

One sugar baby, who doesn’t use her real name, shared a video of several gifts including Cartier jewellery and a white Prada clutch bag

Another snap showed the sugar baby flaunting her expensive white leather Saint Laurent clutch bag

Another sugar baby, Brie, from Pennsylvania, proudly displayed a box full of miniature bottles of spirits, before showing off an American Airlines ticket to Las Vegas, along with the promise of $1,000 dollars spending money.

Canadian user Massiel, shared a video showing a huge wad of hundred Canadian dollar bills followed by a screenshot of a text exchange she had with her sugar daddy.

The exchange saw Massiel show her sugar daddy a picture of Kylie Jenner with a bespoke pink Birkin bag with a message asking if he liked it.

In the next frame Massiel shows off her own brand new pink Hermes bag, with a similar bag selling on Lyst for £35,680.

Canadian user Massiel, shared a video showing a huge wad of hundred Canadian dollar bills followed by a screenshot of a text exchange she had with her sugar daddy

Abbie, from New Jersey, shared countless snaps of thousands of dollars going into her account before showing off new Givenchy trainers, a Gucci ring, and her very long online shopping basket

Trish, from the US, showed off her haul of brand new clothes including bags of Louis Vuitton and Gucci clothes, followed by a text of her shopping list to her sugar daddy – which included air pods, Jo Malone perfume and concert tickets.

Meanwhile Margaret, from Houston, met her sugar daddy and boyfriend while working at a golf club, and now regularly shares videos driving in his Ferrari and staying in luxury hotels.

In one video her partner can be seen after gifting her a Mercedes-Benz C Class, with prices for that model up reaching nearly £150,000.

Another user Abbie, from New Jersey, has shared countless snaps of thousands of dollars going into her account before showing off new Givenchy trainers, a Gucci ring, and her very long online shopping basket.